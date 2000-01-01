EmojiStone explores learning through play and experimentation. You don’t need any background to get started, just trust your intuition to make meaningful connections between the language you want to learn and the symbols that surround us!
Type “nuvola” and you’re learning Italian. Hear the phrase “carro de compras” and choose which of four emojis matches, or try speaking it yourself and nail that pronunciation. The experience is fully customizable!
Emojis represent meanings regardless of language—no matter our culture, we all know them and use them every day. Fun for the youngest and most experienced alike, EmojiStone will help you expand your vocabulary in a new language.
*if you’re wondering about our name, it’s a pun about the Rosetta Stone – an archaeological find that served as the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs.